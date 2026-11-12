Maharashtra: Ambernath Couple Assaulted Over Firecracker Dispute; CCTV Video Surfaces | X

A couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of men following an argument about bursting firecrackers in the Kansai Section area of Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incident occurred on November 11. CCTV footage purportedly showing the assault has surfaced on social media, raising concerns about violence during the Diwali festivities.

Couple Allegedly Attacked Inside Residential Building

The incident took place inside a residential building in Ambernath's Kansai Section area, NDTV Marathi reported. The confrontation allegedly began when the woman objected to a group of individuals bursting firecrackers in front of her residence.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, during which several men allegedly assaulted the woman and her husband.

In CCTV footage, the couple can purportedly be seen being attacked by a group of individuals inside the building.

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The identities of the couple and the individuals allegedly involved in the assault are not currently known.

Similar Firecracker Dispute Leaves Family Injured In Andheri East

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported from Mumbai's Andheri East, where a family of three, including a couple and their young daughter, was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight to ten people.

The incident occurred in the Krishna Nagar area of Marol, leaving all three family members injured. A video purportedly showing the assault also surfaced on social media.

According to the report, the confrontation began when the daughter of the Gupta family was bursting firecrackers in an open area of a lane. An individual identified as Badal Goswami allegedly objected to the activity and began verbally abusing the family members. The argument subsequently escalated into a physical assault.

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