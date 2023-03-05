Maharashtra: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel launches protest against renaming of Aurangabad; watch video

Aurangabad: On Saturday, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel initiated an indefinite chain fast as a form of protest against the city's renaming.

The demonstration began in front of the collector's office, where many AIMIM party workers and others staged a sit-in and criticised the name change.

In contrast, the MNS launched a signature campaign to gather support for the renaming.

Protest not led by AIMIM, but 'Aurangabadkars': Jaleel

Jaleel clarified that the protest was not led by his party, but by the "Aurangabadkars," who are individuals from various professional, religious, and ideological backgrounds, Times of India reported.

"We have started our protest in a democratic and peaceful manner and people from different walks of life are going to join us. Nobody should try to give a casteist or religious colour to our agitation. Our protest is simply a voice of dissent of residents against the renaming of the historic city in an illegal manner," he said.

Protesters hold "I Love Aurangabad" placards

United under the banner of action committee against the renaming, the protesters were holding placards carrying "I Love Aurangabad" message.

Earlier in the day, the MNS, headed by city unit president Sumit Khambekar, began a signature campaign from the TV center area. Khambekar stated that while millions of people were celebrating the decision to rename Aurangabad, only a few were envious of it.

MNS leads counter march

"A few elements are trying to create a hurdle in the renaming process. To foil down their ill plans, we have started a mass signature campaign," he said.

The MNS leaders said they will reach out to citizens from different parts of the city to collect their signatures.