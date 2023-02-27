Osmanabad, Aurangabad renaming: HC grants liberty to petitioners to challenge Center notifications

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted liberty to petitioners to amend the Public interest litigations (PILs) and challenge the notifications issued by the Center renaming Osmanabad and Aurangabad cities.

A division bench of acting chief justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne was hearing two PILs challenging the proposal by the Maharashtra government to rename Osmanabad and Aurangabad as Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, respectively. The petitioners alleged that the move is “politically motivated” and that the same would lead to “religious and communal hatred”.

The HC was informed on Monday that the centre had issued notifications on February 24 giving its No Objection to the remaining of the two cities.

Hence, the petitioners sought liberty to amend the PILs and challenge the Center’s notifications.

Due procedure not followed before renaming cities

Counsels for the petitioners, Yusuf Muchala and Pradnya Talekar, argued that the state government did not follow the due procedures before renaming the cities.

Muchala argued that Before changing a name, the government has to follow a certain democratic procedure by calling for objections and suggestions. “They have not followed the procedures they have passed a resolution,” argued Muchala.

Talekar said that it was just the people residing in these two cities who were aggrieved by the renaming. “But even the people who have shifted out from these cities to other places, are aggrieved,” said Talekar.

She further pointed out that when the decision was taken to rename the cities in July 16, there were only two ministers — CHief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The proviso says there have to be 12 ministers, added Talekar.

