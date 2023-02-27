Bombay High Court relief for Congress worker Sandeep Kudale

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed two FIRs against Congress worker Sandeep Kudale and imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the State to be recovered from the salary of the police officer for wrongful arrest.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan observed that the police had failed to follow proper procedure as prescribed under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before arresting Kudale.

Section 41A lays down that a notice shall be issued first to a person named as accused in a case and she shall be arrested only when required.

Arrested for post on social media

Kudale was arrested on December 11, 2022 by the Pune Police for a social media post after ink was thrown on State Minister for Higher Education Chandrakant Patil the previous day. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups.

He had got pre-arrest bail in the second FIR registered against him.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Kudale seeking quashing of the FIRs alleging that the cases were “politically motivated”.

Advocate general Birendra Saraf opposed the imposition of costs and sought time to argue. He said there were several judgments against recovering money from a police officer’s salary.

However, the court observed there was a defiance of the court’s orders and police officers should know the consequences of their actions. Especially, for arresting people when no case is made out. There were several other cases where this was happening, she said. “Officers should learn to say no,” said Justice Dere.

Enmity between different groups

The FIR registered at Kothrud Police Station, alleged that Kudale promoted enmity between different groups through his video posted on social media against minister Chandrakant Patil after ink was thrown at Patil for his comments regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule. The FIR further alleged that Kudale filmed a video standing outside Patil's house and the posts created an atmosphere of contempt against Patil.

Kudale’s advocates, Subodh Desai and Lokesh Zade, contended that the FIR is mala fide and that identical FIRs were registered against him. The petition stated that the alleged enmity must be caused among two or more communities however the mere mention of another community is not sufficient to attract section 153A.

Desai had also argued that the police had not issued notice to Kudale under section 41A of the CrPC.

The judges had questioned the State why notice under section 41A CrPC was not issued and whether it was not required. It had further sought to know how the posts caused disharmony between different religious groups and created a situation which required adding section 153A of the IPC.

The court had remarked that the police are expected to uphold procedure before taking a ‘drastic step’ of arrest.