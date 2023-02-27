After Aurangabad & Osmanabad, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar demands renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar |

The BJP in Maharashtra has demanded the renaming of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar, following the recent decision by the government to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

Gopichand Padalkar, a BJP MLC, raised the demand and expressed his confidence that Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, would take a decision on the renaming of Ahmednagar. Padalkar praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis for their previous decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad after a demand raised by the people.

Mumbai | It is the demand of supporters of Ahilya Devi Holkar that Ahmednagar should be renamed as Ahilya Nagar. I am confident that a decision on the renaming of Ahmednagar will be taken under leadership of Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar pic.twitter.com/QDcCyncCGG — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Ahmednagar is a city in Maharashtra where Ahilyabai Holkar, the hereditary queen of the Maratha Empire, was born in Chondi village. The BJP believes that renaming the city after her would be appropriate. Padalkar tweeted his appreciation for the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad and thanked Shinde-Fadnavis government for their decision.

Centre approved renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad

On February 24, the Central government approved the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively, after a long-standing demand by the Shiv Sena. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and praised the state government for demonstrating its resolve.

The renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad was a controversial issue, with the Shiv Sena and some other groups pushing for the change due to their associations with the Mughal era. The decision was taken after due consideration and consultation, and the Central government gave its approval with "no objection."

BJP in Maharashtra has demanded the renaming of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar, following the recent renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken after a long-standing demand by the Shiv Sena, and the Central government gave its approval. The renaming of districts and cities can be a contentious issue, but it is important to consider the historical, cultural, and social factors involved before making any decision.