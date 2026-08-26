Maharashtra Accident: WagonR Rams Into Tempo Carrying Ganesh Idols In Ratnagiri; 3 Injured, Several Idols Damaged- Video |

A shocking road accident was reported in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, where a WagonR car reportedly rammed into a tempo carrying Ganesh idols near Warkari Math at Bharane Naka. The incident occurred at around 12:30 am, leaving three people travelling in the WagonR, including a man and two women, injured.

Khed, Maharashtra: A road accident was reported late at night on the Mumbai–Ratnagiri route in Khed, Ratnagiri, when a WagonR car rammed into a tempo carrying Ganesh idols near Warkari Math at Bharane Naka at around 12:30 a.m. Three people travelling in the WagonR, one man and… pic.twitter.com/zJEXMKRj0l — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2026

Ganesh idols damaged in collision

Visuals of the accident have surfaced online, showing the severity of the collision. The front portion of the WagonR was completely wrecked in the impact. The tempo, which was reportedly travelling from Pen towards Sakhargaon, did not sustain significant damage. However, several Ganesh idols being transported in the tempo were reportedly damaged due to the collision.

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According to Prahaar, the occupants of the WagonR, who were travelling from Badlapur to Ganpatipule, have been identified as Rohan Balkrishna Balsaraf, Sonal Chavan and Komal Shirke.

Following the accident, all three injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the women reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Police launch investigation

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Khed Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established. As the investigation is underway, further details are awaited.

Similar accident in Khed

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported in July this year, a bus carrying several passengers crashed into a container truck at Dhamne Phata in Khed taluka of Pune district. Around 10-12 passengers were reportedly injured in the accident.

According to preliminary information, the travel bus was carrying passengers to a wedding when the container truck travelling ahead suddenly stopped. The bus driver could not stop in time and rammed into the rear of the container, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the bus. The bus driver was reportedly critically injured in the accident.

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