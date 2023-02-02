Maharashtra: ACB house searches unearthed ₹ 7.5 crore cash in 2021-22

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In 2021-22, the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Mumbai arrested several government employees accepting bribe. During their house searches, the agency seized Rs7.5 crore in cash, besides gold and silver ornaments and even gold biscuits.

In 2021, the agency took action in 46 cases and arrested 63 employees. In 16 of these cases, Rs38,093,220 was seized during house searches, while gold worth Rs16,15,900 and silver worth Rs1,05,590 was seized in house searches in two cases. The ACB also seized 13 gold biscuits during the house search of one of the accused.

In 2022, the ACB registered 48 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 67 government employees, seizing Rs2,52,05,430 during house searches in 19 cases. From one of the accused, 54 gold coins, 11 gold bangles, a gold pendant and seven silver bricks were seized.

The ACB takes action on complaints received against employees in government offices. Complainants many a time allege demand of bribe ranging from Rs5,000 to lakhs.

An ACB official told the Free Press Journal that the house of every arrested accused is searched and valuables and cash are confiscated. During an open inquiry in the matter, the accused have to give details of the seized property. Based on these details, a report is submitted to the court.