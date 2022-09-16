Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray targets Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in his Shiv Samvad Yatra

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday during his Shiv Samvad Yatra led a blistering attack against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 legislators, who staged rebellion and now in the power with BJP, saying that they should not have backstabbed instead they should have discussed the issue with the party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya said he has been getting calls from the Shinde camp legislators not to term them traitors.

He took a swipe at Shinde for his statement that 33 countries had taken note of their rebellion. "It was not your rebellion but the treachery that has been recorded by 33 countries. Maharashtra has also taken a serious note,” he noted.

“The only mistake we made was that we gave them more than they deserved. They got indigestion and had to go across to eat Hajmola (referring to Shinde camp joining hands with BJP). These 40 people have started considering 'gaddari’’ (treachery) as rebellion, revolution and they have started walking around shamelessly", claimed Aaditya.

Aaditya took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying, “If I were Devendra Fadnavis, I would have maintained my self-respect. I would have maintained the image of my party. We would have come out of this government and faced the elections once again. I would not have sat with these 40 people", said Aditya.

On the upcoming “Hindu Garba Garjana Yatra’’ being planned by Shinde across Maharashtra to counter his Shiv Samvad Yatra and the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s statewide tour, Aaditya said he had no issue about that. “However, before the launch of the proposed yatra, he (the CM) needs to answer to the farmers why he has not yet declared wet drought. Why the government has not given debt relief to the farmers which was provided by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” he noted.

The Thackeray faction has raised concerns over the lapses in Aaditya’s security despite him getting Z security cover. Party members were surprised over the presence of private care during his entourage. However, Aaditya said that security was the government’s responsibility though for him Shiv Sainiks are enough.

