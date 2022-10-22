e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days

Maharashtra: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days

On October 20, a 40-year-old woman identified as Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was killed by a tiger near Halda village in Bramhapuri tehsil.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar
Follow us on

Maharashtra: A 70-year-old farmer was on Saturday killed in a tiger attack in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said.

Sadashiv Undirwade of Kudesaoli village was at his farm near a forested patch when a tiger lurking in the thicket pounced on him, killing him on the spot, the Chandrapur Territorial Circle official said.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days
article-image

"The kin of the deceased has been given initial compensation. Villagers have sought that the big cat be captured by setting up cages in the vicinity," he said.

On October 20, a 40-year-old woman identified as Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was killed by a tiger near Halda village in Bramhapuri tehsil.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Tiger crushed to death by train in Chandrapur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 40 BMC students studying nature in 6-week-long international 'Climate Action Project'

Mumbai: 40 BMC students studying nature in 6-week-long international 'Climate Action Project'

Maharashtra: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days

Maharashtra: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days

Sunday slice: Google gives information, but book provides knowledge, says Prafulla Wankhede

Sunday slice: Google gives information, but book provides knowledge, says Prafulla Wankhede

Mumbai updates: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days

Mumbai updates: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in three days

Mumbai: Floating billboard at Juhu becomes an eyesore for beach goers

Mumbai: Floating billboard at Juhu becomes an eyesore for beach goers