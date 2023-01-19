e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 67-year-old man dies while working out at a gym in Vasai

Maharashtra: 67-year-old man dies while working out at a gym in Vasai

Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm when he felt giddy and collapsed, they said.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Palghar: A 67-year-old man died while working out at a gym in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district yesterday, police said.

Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm when he felt giddy and collapsed, they said.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead there," a police official said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Post-Covid, only 1 in 4 class 3 students in rural Maharashtra can do basic reading: ASER 2022 Report

Post-Covid, only 1 in 4 class 3 students in rural Maharashtra can do basic reading: ASER 2022 Report

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 316; mercury at 22°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 316; mercury at 22°C

Maharashtra: 67-year-old man dies while working out at a gym in Vasai

Maharashtra: 67-year-old man dies while working out at a gym in Vasai

Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Brace for heavy traffic as PM arrives in city to flag off Metro lines,...

Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Brace for heavy traffic as PM arrives in city to flag off Metro lines,...