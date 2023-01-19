Maharashtra: 67-year-old man dies while working out at a gym in Vasai

Representative Photo |

Palghar: A 67-year-old man died while working out at a gym in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district yesterday, police said.

Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm when he felt giddy and collapsed, they said.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead there," a police official said.

