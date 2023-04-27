Maharashtra: 67% of locals support proposed refinery project in Barsu & adjoining villages, claims Industries Minister Uday Samant

File

Mumbai: Majority of the people in Barsu and adjoining villages are supporting the proposed refinery project in the area, Industries Minister Uday Samant, who has been touring the Sindhudurg district has said.

“The soil testing began yesterday. Several bores are supposed to be taken for soil testing. It is impossible without cooperation from the locals. Depending on the work of bores done so far, I can say that 67% of the locals from the proposed project are currently supporting the project,” Samant told the FPJ.

Suggestion from Sharad Pawar

“Even the local MLA Rajan Salvi supports the project,” Samant said, adding that the MLA belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT) yet he is supporting the project. He represents the people in the region.“We are consulting with everybody concerned,” Samant added when asked about the charges that the government is not speaking to the locals. “Yesterday I spoke to Sharad Pawar Saheb. He has made several good suggestions. We are speaking to villagers also. We shall take their suggestions also into consideration,” Samant said.

Political storm

Samant also hinted at the possibility of political storm that may follow due to politicization of the agitation against the project.

When asked about speculations that several of the opposition MLAs are in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Samant said that it might be true but he won’t be able to confirm that.

The minister also declined to give any timeline as to when the things might crystallise.