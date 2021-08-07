Maharashtra: 6,061 COVID-19 new cases, 187 deaths, 9,356 recoveries on August 7

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,061 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 71,050. Besides, 187 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,845.
9,356 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,39,493. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,31,539 people are in home quarantine and 2,761 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 851 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 905 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2304 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1652 new cases, Aurangabad circle 66, Latur circle 219, Akola circle 42, and Nagpur circle recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday said that the main aim of the state government was to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.
