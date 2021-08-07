Maharashtra: 6,061 COVID-19 new cases, 187 deaths, 9,356 recoveries on August 7

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,061 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 71,050. Besides, 187 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,845.

9,356 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,39,493. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,31,539 people are in home quarantine and 2,761 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 851 new cases.