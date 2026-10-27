Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Man Booked Under POCSO Act In Buldhana For Sexually Assaulting Eight-Year-Old | Representational Pic

Buldhana (Maharashtra): A 60-year-old shopkeeper was arrested in Maharashtra's Buldhana district for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl after luring her into his shop with the promise of chocolate.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 23. The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Girl Allegedly Lured Into Shop

According to reports, the minor had gone to a nearby shop around 7 pm to purchase crisps. When she reached the shop, the accused, identified as Sheikh Mohammad Peer Mohammad, allegedly offered her chocolate and called her inside the premises.

The shopkeeper then allegedly touched the child inappropriately. He also reportedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Video Brings Incident To Light

According to a Lokmat report, a video allegedly showing the incident subsequently circulated on mobile phones. The girl's brother reportedly received the video on his mobile phone on the same night of the incident.

After watching the footage, he noticed the clothing worn by the child and suspected that she might be his sister. The next morning, family members spoke to the girl and asked her about the incident.

The child subsequently disclosed what had allegedly happened at the shop.

Family Approaches Police

After learning about the incident, the girl's family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the shopkeeper.

Based on the complaint, Buldhana City Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the alleged offence.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

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