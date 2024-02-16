Maharashtra: 6, Including Turncoats, File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Elections

Ashok Chavan | PTI

All six candidates, who are in the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra filed their nomination papers in Mumbai on Thursday. Six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are up for grabs as the terms of the sitting MPs are expiring.

The elections, which are scheduled for February 27, are likely to go unopposed considering the strength of the ruling allies and the opposition Congress in the state assembly.

The nominees

The BJP nominated former chief minister Ashok Chavan. It also fielded former MLA from Pune Medha Kulkarni, and RSS worker Dr Ajit Gopchade, who has been associated with the party for the past several years.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the opposition Congress have fielded former Union minister Praful Patel, former MP Milind Deora and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore respectively.

Deora, who resigned from the Congress last month, filed his nomination form at Vidhan Bhavan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present during the submission of nomination. “I am grateful that the CM trusted me and gave me a chance to go to Rajya Sabha. My priority is to work for citizens of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” said Deora.

NCP candidate Praful Patel was accompanied by party president Ajit Pawar and state president Sunil Tatkare. “My existing Rajya Sabha term has not ended, still I filed my nomination this time. You will know the reason behind it in future. I express gratitude to Ajit Pawar and Tatkareji who allowed me to file the nomination despite ten interested candidate's applications,” Tatkare said.

Chavan also filed nomination as BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Chavan, Dr Ajit Gopchade and Medha Kulkarni. Handore had lost the last Rajya Sabha election due to cross voting in the MVA. “I will definitely win the election. I will help strengthen the party and the backward class people. I am confident that Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will also support Congress in this election,” he said.

Last month, The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 16 states of India, including six seats in Maharashtra, on February 27.