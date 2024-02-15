 Lok Sabha Elections: Eighth BJP Candidate Adds Intensity To Rajya Sabha Polls In Uttar Pradesh
Sanjay Seth, a former Samajwadi Party luminary who defected to the BJP in 2019, lodged his nomination amid the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state party president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other notable leaders.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Seth | X

The political landscape of Uttar Pradesh is ablaze with activity as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) introduced an eighth candidate into the race for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday, setting the stage for a gripping showdown with the Samajwadi Party.

Sanjay Seth, a former Samajwadi Party luminary who defected to the BJP in 2019, lodged his nomination amid the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state party president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other notable leaders. This strategic move significantly bolsters the BJP's prospects in the impending elections.

Scheduled for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the nomination process witnessed seven BJP candidates stepping forward the day prior, while the Samajwadi Party unveiled its trio of contenders a day earlier, setting the scene for a fiercely contested battle over these prestigious seats with the addition of the BJP's eighth nominee.

Thursday marked the culmination of the nomination period for the Rajya Sabha elections, with voting slated for February 27 and results anticipated on the same day.

Exuding unwavering confidence in the victory of their party's eighth nominee, state BJP president Chaudhary told reporters, "We command an unwavering two-thirds majority in the Vidhan Sabha, and the remarkable initiatives spearheaded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have garnered widespread acclaim."

Seth echoed this sentiment, affirming, "We steadfastly support the transformative agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship."

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP holds 252 seats, while the Samajwadi Party accounts for 108 seats, and the Congress holds two. Both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress operate as opposition parties in the state and are affiliated with the INDIA bloc.

The BJP's coalition partner, Apna Dal (Sonelal), commands 13 seats in the assembly, whereas the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Apna Dal (NISHAD) Party holds six. Additionally, there are nine members from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), six from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), two from the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Presently, four seats in the assembly remain vacant.

