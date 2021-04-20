Maharashtra: 5,007 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 40 more deaths

Thane has added 5,007 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,21,388, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 40 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,982, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.66 per cent, he added.

The number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 68,795, while the death toll has reached 1,348, another official said.