Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Maharashtra: 5 people killed, 7 injured as jeep hits truck in Buldhana

PTI
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Five people were killed and seven others injured when their jeep hit a truck in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am in Deulgaon Raja city when the jeep occupants, all from Rohanwadi village in Jalna district, were going to offer prayers at a temple in Shegaon town here, he said.

When the jeep reached a T-point, its driver could not make out whether to take the city route or the bypass and dashed against a truck coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Five jeep passengers died, while seven others suffered injuries and they were referred to a hospital in Jalna for treatment, the official said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:13 PM IST