Maharashtra: 4,931 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 19 more deaths

With the addition of4,931 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,32,666, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 19 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,544, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.97 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,89,324 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 86.97 per cent, he said.

As of now, there are 36,798 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 51,628 and the death toll at 1,235, another official said.