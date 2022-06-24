e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: 4,205 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 25,317

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Maharashtra: 4,205 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 25,317 | PTI File Photo

Maharashtra on Friday, June 24 recorded 4,205 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 25,317. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,896.

3752 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,81,232. The recovery rate in the state is 97.82%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85%.

Out of 8,17,93,876 laboratory samples 79,54,445 have been tested positive (09.72%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3354 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 516 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 79 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 33 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 30 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 41 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 87 fresh cases.

