Maharashtra: 40,000 Mathadi workers to go on strike on Feb 1, vegetable and spice markets to remain closed

The supply of essential commodities will be affected on February 1 as around 40,000 Mathadi (head loaders) workers from different parts of Maharashtra will go on a one-day strike.

The fruits, vegetables, onion-potato, grain and spice markets at the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi will also be closed.

Narendra Patil, President of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation (APMC) said that the strike is to draw the attention of the Maharashtra government to solve the pending issues of Mathadi workers under different departments, including marketing, co-operative, urban development, and revenue.

Mathadi workers highlight their plight

“A letter regarding the demands has already been submitted to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the departments concerned. However, it seems that the State Government is unwilling to resolve workers’ problems,” said Patil. He added that there are 34 Mathadi boards in Maharashtra, including 11 boards in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

“These boards were dissolved when the new government was formed and have not been reconstituted. It is necessary to appoint experienced labour leaders on the advisory committee to resolve issues of common workers,” said Patil.

Other markets to remain closed on Feb 1

Apart from Vashi APMC, markets in Pune, Nashik, Solapur, and Satara will not function on Feb 1, 2023. “The supply of vegetables and other essential commodities will be affected for at least two days as Vashi APMC receives vegetables and other commodities from various places,” said a trader.

Mathadi workers alleged that the government is busy inaugurating highways, the Metro and similar big projects, and the focus is not on the poor. “In the last 50 years, many employees at Mathadi boards have retired and there are hardly any workers for day-to-day work,” said Patil.

