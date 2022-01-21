Maharashtra: 4-year-old girl injured in stray dog attack dies in hospital

A four-year-old girl, who was attacked by a pack of stray dogs last week, died at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

The victim, Anjali Rawat, succumbed to her injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday, he said.

The girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Bharkas village near Butibori in Nagpur district on January 13.

The incident took place when the girl's parents were away and she was rescued by a woman in the neighbourhood and taken to a primary health centre at Takalghat town.

The child had sustained serious injuries to her abdomen, back and legs and was referred to the GMCH, where she died during treatment, the official said.

Villagers had earlier lodged several complaints with the local Gram Panchayat about the stray dog menace.

Following the death, the police have registered a case of accidental death and a probe has been initiated, he added.

