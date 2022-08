Govind Mane is the sone of Dr Vaibhav Mane, who is a well known pathologist in the city. | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

On Wednesday, a third year MBBS student of KEM college and hospital committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Sangli.

NEET topper from Sangli and student of batch 2019, Govind Mane is the sone of Dr Vaibhav Mane, who is a well-known pathologist in the city.

