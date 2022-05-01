Maharashtra: 37 clusters to be set up in state under MSME in next two years, says Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Sunday after the inauguration of an expo announced that 37 clusters will be set up in Maharashtra under MSME in the next two years. He said aid that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises would provide all possible support to create entrepreneurs in the country and in job creation in order we realize the dream of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

‘’The MSME sector accounts for 50 per cent of the country's total exports and contributes 30 per cent to economic growth, but there is scope for development in this sector. I expect more industry proposals from Maharashtra. 37 clusters would be set up in Maharashtra under MSME in the next two years,’’ said Rane.

Rane visited various stalls in the exhibition and interacted with traders. He also launched the magazine 'Maharashtra MSME Achievers'.

Maharashtra MSME Expo 2022 is a three-day commercial exhibition is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization, "Zhep Udyoginichi" and "We MSME".

In all 27 Districts from Maharashtra will showcase trade and investment opportunities at the Maharashtra MSME Expo 2022. The Expo will showcase a range of products and services offered by MSME.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:22 PM IST