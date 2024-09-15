 Maharashtra: 32-Year-Old Woman Gangraped At Knifepoint In Nalasopara, Accused On The Run
Maharashtra Police has registered a case against two accused for gang-raping a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint in Santosh Bhavan in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Representational Image

The Maharashtra Police has registered a case against two accused for gang-raping a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint in Santosh Bhavan in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district.

As per the police, the two accused have been identified as Jitendra Yadav and Avi Jaiswal.

The Tulinj police, based on the woman's statement, have registered a case against them under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the BNS, and an operation to nab them is underway.

In a separate incident, on September 11, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl while she was on her way home after witnessing Ganesh Utsav in Nalasopara of Palghar district.

According to the police, the 10-year-old girl lives with her family in the Shirdinagar area of Nalasopara East. The girl had gone to see the arrival of Ganesh in the area and while returning home from there, two people stopped her on the road near the house and took her to a deserted place and raped her one by one. 

