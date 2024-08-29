Ghaziabad Horror: 14-Yr-Old Minor Girl Gangraped, E-Rickshaw Burnt As Protests Erupt Demanding Strict Action; VIDEO Surfaces

Ghaziabad Horror: 14-Yr-Old Minor Girl Gangraped, E-Rickshaw Burnt As Protests Erupt Demanding Strict Action (VIDEO) | X

New Delhi, Aug 29: A minor was sexually assaulted and thrashed in the Brij Vihar area of ​​the Link Road,​ Ghaziabad, after which the prime suspect has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim's father has filed a written complaint at the Link Road police station, in which he has accused a person from another community of sexual assault. The accused works as a junk seller in the same area.

Sharing details about the case, Link Road SP Rajneesh Upadhyay said, "A serious case of sexual assault involving a minor has emerged in the Bridge Vihar area of the Link Road police station jurisdiction. The victim's father filed a written complaint at the Link Road police station, alleging that a man from another community, who is a scrap dealer, raped his daughter."

यूपी : गाजियाबाद में 14 साल की लड़की से रेप के बाद बवाल हुआ। भीड़ ने आरोपी कबाड़ी की दुकान में तोड़फोड़ की। ईरिक्शे में आग लगाई।



पीड़िता हिन्दू है और आरोपी मुस्लिम। सुबह पीड़ित परिवार ने एक आरोपी बताकर FIR कराई थी। वो अरेस्ट है। अब आरोपियों की संख्या 3-4 बताई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/aqc8uCVJKA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 29, 2024

"Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections. The prime suspect has been arrested, and the victim has been sent for medical examination," SP Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, the locals, along with a group of activists, staged a demonstration in front of the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Additionally, the locals also alleged that at least four people who work at the same junk shop were involved in the incident.

Ashish Pal, Vice President of Hindu Pariwar Gau Rakshak Trust, said that the locals will continue to protest if strict action is not taken against all the accused.

"I got to know about this incident today. This happened yesterday in Brij Vihar. Four people from another community sexually assaulted a minor girl. And when she resisted, they thrashed her, along with the two children who were present with her," he said.

He questioned how incidents like these were possible in the area despite two police stations -- one in Brij Vihar and another in Surya Vihar. "Why the police did not do frequent patrolling of the area?" Pal added.

"One accused is in police custody, while three others are absconding. We demanded that all the accused be arrested in the duration of 2-3 days, and strict action should be taken against them," he further said.