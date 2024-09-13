Bihar: Female Nurse Fends Off Gangrape Attempt At Samastipur Hospital; Cuts Drunk Doctor's Private Parts & Escapes

Representational Image |

In shocking news, a woman nurse working at a private hospital in Bihar’s Samastipur district attacked a drunk doctor with a blade, inflicting injury on his private part after he allegedly tried to rape her.

According to reports, after severely injuring the doctor, she fled the scene and hid herself in a maize field. She then informed the police about the incident by dialing 112. Upon being informed, the police reached the spot immediately.

Upon arrival, the police found the doctor and two others in an intoxicated condition. The police rushed the doctor to a local hospital, from where he was referred to DMCH. The incident reportedly took place near Gangapur village under the jurisdiction of Musrigharari police station in Samastipur district.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, Musrigharari police received a call from the woman on the helpline number 112. She informed the police that a doctor and two staff members had attempted to rape her at the private hospital where she works.

She also stated that, in self-defense, she attacked the doctor with a blade, injuring his private part.

After escaping from the hospital, she hid in a nearby field. Based on her information, the police arrived and safely retrieved her from the field. They also conducted a raid at the hospital, arresting the injured doctor and two intoxicated staff members.

The doctor’s condition was serious, so he was admitted to Sadar Hospital at night. Due to his critical condition, he was later referred to DMCH. The police have officially arrested the doctor, and a police team has accompanied him. Dr. Sanjay Kumar, alias Sanju, owns a private hospital near Gangapur. The nurse is from the Musrigharari police station area and was on night duty at the hospital.

According to reports, the accused, Dr. Sanjay, is an organisational secretary of the Hindu Samaj Party and is in charge of national membership. He hails from the Bachwara police station area in Begusarai district. The other arrested individuals have been identified as Sunil Kumar Gupta from Bali village, Vaishali, and Awadhesh Kumar from Bajitpur village, Bangra police station area, Samastipur district. The SP stated that an FIR is being registered based on the woman’s statement.