Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Garbage Dumper Runs Over Child In Bhiwandi, Sparking Outrage Among Locals - Video

Angry locals set the cabin on fire. |

Thane: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a garbage dumper on Saturday near the Ram Nagar dumping ground in Bhiwandi's Chavindra area.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who allegedly vandalised the dumping ground office and set a cabin on fire in protest.

Visuals from the scene showed a large crowd gathered near the vandalised office. A cabin was seen burnt, while a garbage dumper was also seen charred. Police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Thane, Maharashtra: A three-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a garbage dumper near the Ram Nagar dumping ground in Bhiwandi's Chavindra area on Saturday. The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who allegedly vandalised the dumping ground office and set… pic.twitter.com/4FfwW3MLna — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

According to Lokmat, the victim, identified as Shanaya Abdul Haq (3), was playing outside her house when the garbage dumper allegedly ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Reports stated that Shanaya's mother was working at the nearby dumping ground while the child was playing outside. The dumper reportedly arrived in the afternoon, and the girl came under its wheels, resulting in her death.

Residents protest after accident

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and attempted to bring the situation under control. However, angry residents allegedly demanded strict action against the accused and warned that the dumping ground would remain shut until justice was served.

Two teenagers drown in Dahisar quarry

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two teenage boys drowned in a quarry at Dahisar East in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 10.26 am at Shaikh Khadan in Ketkipada, Dahisar East, an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Visuals from the scene showed personnel from the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) recovering the bodies of the victims and rushing them to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Piyush Gupta (19) and Om Ankush Singh (19). Both reportedly drowned in a quarry that was around 10 to 15 feet deep.