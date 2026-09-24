Maharashtra: 3 Workers Crushed To Death After Wall Of Rubber Company Collapses In Palghar |

Palghar: Three workers, including two women, were killed after a storeroom wall allegedly collapsed on them at the Tina Rubber Company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to reports. The workers were reportedly having breakfast when the wall suddenly gave way, trapping them under the debris.

According to a Saamana report, the deceased have been identified as Keshav Gunguna, Ranjana Komb and Meera Gawli.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Three workers died after a storeroom wall collapsed at Tina Rubber Company on Vikramgad Road in Wada. The workers were having breakfast when the wall suddenly collapsed. Police reached the spot and initiated further action



(Sources: DIO) pic.twitter.com/DIdmm0yzdJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 24, 2026

The three workers were reportedly sitting near the storeroom and having breakfast when the wall collapsed. They were trapped under the debris and died in the incident.

Wada Police launch probe

Wada Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collapse and initiated an investigation.

The exact circumstances that caused the storeroom wall to collapse have not yet been established. Police are expected to examine the condition of the structure and the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of their investigation.

It is also yet to be established whether adequate workplace and structural safety measures were in place at the premises when the incident occurred.

Further details are awaited.

Retaining wall collapsed in Bhiwandi in June

The Palghar incident comes months after another dramatic wall collapse was reported in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi amid heavy monsoon rainfall.

A retaining wall of a residential building collapsed around midnight in Bhiwandi's Prabhu Ali area on June 30.

According to reports, construction activity was underway next to the retaining wall, where a significant quantity of soil had reportedly been excavated near its foundation.

Local reports suggested that the excavation, combined with continuous heavy rainfall and soil erosion, may have weakened the structure before it eventually collapsed. The precise cause, however, would depend on the findings of the relevant authorities.

Residents described hearing a loud sound when the wall gave way, triggering panic in the neighbourhood as families rushed out of their homes, fearing a larger structural collapse.

Despite the dramatic incident, no casualties or injuries were reported in the Bhiwandi wall collapse.

The incidents have once again drawn attention to the importance of structural inspections and workplace safety, particularly around vulnerable structures and construction sites during the monsoon.