Bhiwandi Retaining Wall Collapses In Midnight Monsoon Downpour, Narrowly Avoids Tragedy As CCTV Captures Shocking Moment |

Bhiwandi: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after the retaining wall of a residential building collapsed dramatically in the middle of the night amid relentless monsoon rain. The terrifying incident, captured on CCTV, sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood as a thunderous crash forced residents to rush out of their homes in panic. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported as the pathway remained deserted at the time of the collapse.

CCTV Captures Collapse

The incident occurred in the Prabhu Ali area, where a massive retaining wall surrounding a residential property suddenly gave way during heavy rainfall. CCTV footage shows the wall collapsing within seconds, highlighting the devastating impact of continuous rain on weakened structures.

According to local sources, construction work was underway adjacent to the retaining wall. A significant quantity of soil had reportedly been excavated close to the foundation, compromising the stability of the structure. Continuous heavy rainfall further eroded the soil, weakening the base of the wall until it finally collapsed under its own weight.

Midnight Timing Saves Lives

The collapse took place around midnight, a factor that proved crucial in preventing what could have been a catastrophic accident. The pathway alongside the wall is regularly used by residents of a neighbouring residential building. Since the incident occurred late at night, there were no pedestrians in the area when the wall came crashing down.

Residents living in nearby tiled-roof houses said the impact sounded like an explosion. The deafening noise triggered panic across the locality, with frightened families rushing out of their homes fearing a larger structural collapse. The incident created an atmosphere of confusion and anxiety before the situation was brought under control.

Structural Safety Concerns Raised

The collapse has once again raised serious concerns over structural safety during the monsoon season in Bhiwandi. Citizens have expressed anger over what they describe as inadequate civic preparedness despite repeated claims by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) regarding pre-monsoon inspections and safety measures. Frequent incidents of waterlogging and infrastructure failures across the city have intensified criticism of the civic administration's monsoon preparedness.

Speaking on the incident, Girish Ghoshtikar, Assistant Commissioner, Ward Committee No. 5, said the retaining wall was already in a deteriorated condition and collapsed due to continuous rainfall.

The retaining wall had become quite old. It collapsed because of the heavy rain. Municipal staff have been instructed to clear the debris immediately Ghoshtikar said.

Although no casualties were reported, the incident has renewed calls for urgent structural audits of ageing buildings and retaining walls across Bhiwandi before further rainfall increases the risk of similar incidents. Residents have urged the civic administration to conduct immediate inspections of vulnerable structures to prevent future disasters.

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