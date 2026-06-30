Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 6 Mumbai Eateries Over Rat Infestation, Expired Food, And Unhygienic Kitchens |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on food safety violations, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of six hotels, restaurants, a bakery and a club in Mumbai after inspections uncovered serious public health hazards, including rat and cockroach infestation, expired food items, unhygienic kitchens and misbranded products.

Special Enforcement Drive

The action was carried out under a special enforcement drive launched on the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to ensure strict compliance with food safety standards across the city.

The establishments whose licences have been suspended are Flint & Varsa (NCPA, Nariman Point), M.K. Bakery (Borivali), Hotel Shrikrishna (Bhandup), Hotel Gopal Krishna (Santacruz), Karak Enterprises (Andheri), and Madras Diaries (Bandra).

Serious Violations Found

FDA inspection teams found multiple serious violations during surprise inspections. These included the use of expired food products, misbranding of food items, food preparation during ongoing construction work, heavily contaminated kitchens, malfunctioning refrigeration systems, infestation of rats and cockroaches, dirty drainage systems, absence of mandatory food safety records, failure to conduct periodic medical examinations of food handlers, and lack of an effective customer grievance redressal mechanism.

Officials said such lapses pose a direct risk to consumer health and violate the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Regulations.

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Direct Risk to Consumers

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards food safety violations and warned that any establishment compromising public health would face strict regulatory action.

"The safety of consumers is non-negotiable. Hotels, restaurants, bakeries and all food business operators must comply with food safety norms. Surprise inspections and stringent enforcement will continue across Maharashtra," Mundhe said.

The FDA has directed the suspended establishments to rectify all deficiencies and comply with food safety requirements before seeking restoration of their licences. The department indicated that similar inspections will continue across the state to improve hygiene standards and ensure safe food for consumers.

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