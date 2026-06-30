Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre Warns Of Contract Termination As Minatai Thackeray Rangayatan Renovation Languishes For Years |

Bhiwandi: Expressing strong displeasure over the prolonged delay in the renovation of Bhiwandi's only cultural auditorium, Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama on Monday warned that the civic body should terminate the contractor's agreement if the firm is incapable of completing the project within the stipulated timeline. During an on-site inspection of the Minatai Thackeray Rangayatan, the MP pulled up the contractor for the sluggish pace of work, saying the city could no longer afford to remain without its only major cultural venue.

On-Site Inspection

Accompanied by Mayor Narayan Choudhary, municipal officials and representatives of the contracting agency, Mhatre reviewed the progress of the long-pending restoration work. He directed the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) administration to take strict action if the contractor fails to complete the project within the newly prescribed deadline.

The contractor has been given a final four-month period to finish the work. If the project is not completed within this timeframe, the civic body should cancel the contract and initiate appropriate action Mhatre said after the inspection.

Decade-Long Deprivation

He noted that the prolonged closure of the auditorium has adversely affected students, artists, theatre groups and several cultural organisations that have been deprived of a dedicated performance venue for nearly a decade.

The Minatai Thackeray Rangayatan has remained shut since 2017 after the structure was declared unsafe due to its deteriorating condition. The renovation project received a financial sanction of Rs 15 crore during the tenure of then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, the work remained stalled for years because of delays in the release of funds.

Funds Released Partially

Municipal officials informed that more than half of the sanctioned amount has now been received by the civic body, enabling the restoration work to proceed. The renovation contract was awarded to Ramdev Enterprises on February 22, 2023, with the original completion deadline fixed for October 21, 2023.

As the project failed to meet the schedule, the contractor was granted repeated extensions, with the deadline later revised to July 21, 2025. According to civic officials, the contractor has already received three extensions, while nearly 20 per cent of the project cost has been released as payment. Despite this, the pace of work continues to remain unsatisfactory.

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Little Progress Observed

The delay has also drawn criticism from Mayor Narayan Choudhary, who had inspected the site nearly three months ago and instructed both officials and the contractor to expedite the project. However, during Monday's inspection, little visible progress was observed, prompting renewed concern over the execution of the work.

The Mayor also addressed the issue of large-scale encroachments on the road leading to the auditorium. He said the municipal administration would first rehabilitate poor vegetable vendors and other small traders who have been operating in the area for several years before initiating an anti-encroachment drive.

With public frustration mounting over the prolonged closure of the city's only cultural landmark, civic authorities are now under increasing pressure to ensure that the long-delayed restoration is completed without any further extensions.

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