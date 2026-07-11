Maharashtra: 3 Minors Tied To Pole, Assaulted By Villagers In Latur Over Alleged Wire Theft; Police Register Two Cases - VIDEO

Villagers mercilessly beat 3 minors after tying them to pole. |

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, three minor boys were allegedly tied to a pole on a farm and brutally beaten by villagers in Kharola village of Renapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows two of the boys tied to a pole while a man repeatedly beats them and verbally abuses them. The footage also appears to show another boy being assaulted by a group of villagers.

Latur, Maharashtra - In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident that has sparked widespread outrage, three minor children were allegedly tied to a pole in a farm and mercilessly beaten by villagers in Kharola village of Renapur tehsil in Latur district. The minors were accused… pic.twitter.com/nlP1c8V9fQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 11, 2026

The visuals further show the minor boys pleading with the villagers to stop the assault. However, the villagers allegedly continued beating them despite their repeated appeals.

Villagers accused of taking law into their own hands

According to reports, the three boys were accused of stealing wire from a borewell installed on a farm. Instead of informing the police, the villagers allegedly took the law into their own hands by tying the children to a pole and assaulting them.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from users, many of whom have condemned the alleged assault and questioned the villagers' actions, stating that even if theft was suspected, the minors should not have been subjected to such brutality.

Police register two cases

According to News18, the Renapur Police have registered a case against those accused of assaulting the children. A separate case has also been registered against the three minors over the alleged theft of borewell wire from the farm.

Police are investigating both cases and examining all aspects of the incident.