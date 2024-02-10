Maharashtra: 2nd Phase Of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination For 1-15-Year-Olds To Begin From March In 4 Districts; Check Details

The second phase of the pilot Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination drive is scheduled to begin in the first week of March this year, as announced by the state public health department. Initially, it aims to vaccinate 50 lakh children aged 1-15 in four districts of Maharashtra: Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Raigad, and Parbhani.

Japanese encephalitis

The Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection transmitted through mosquito bites. Senior health officials have confirmed that vaccinations will be provided free of charge, following Union Health Ministry guidelines.

“The drive will be implemented as per directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The JE vaccination is now part of routine immunisation. District selection is based on historical findings and suspected cases, which may have been under-reported,” stated the official.

1st phase completed years ago

The first phase of vaccination occurred a couple of years ago, covering 16 districts, including Gondia, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Solapur, Bhandara, and Dharashiv.

The vaccination drive will commence in Pune and then extend to Raigad and Parbhani, targeting children in both government and private schools, anganwadis, and the community. Officials have confirmed the Centre’s approval for the vaccination under the immunisation programme for these three districts, and the required doses have been requested.