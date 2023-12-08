Maharashtra: 27-Year-Old IT Professional Survives 400-Feet Fall From Peb Fort In Karjat; Visuals Surface

X

A 27-year-old Andheri resident, Aishwarya Dhalgade, miraculously survived a 400-feet fall from Peb Fort in Karjat taluka, located on the foothills of Matheran. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, following a successful trek by a group of five individuals.

Dhalgade, an IT professional, slipped from a V-shaped area during their descent, but a tree broke her fall, preventing a fatal outcome. Suffering fractures to her thigh, waist, and right leg, she was rescued after a seven-hour operation.

SOS call to local police control room

The group, consisting of residents from Andheri and Thane, had visited the Ganpati temple en route to Peb Fort. The accident took place around 1 pm, prompting an immediate SOS call to the police control room.

Matheran police, assisted by the Sahyadri rescue team, forest personnel, and local tribals, conducted a challenging rescue operation between 1.30 pm and 8 pm. Negotiating varied slopes, the rescuers descended using ropes and a stretcher to reach Dhalgade.

Dhalgade in currently undergoing treatment in Badlapur

Following a preliminary inspection, she was carefully transported on a stretcher for four hours along the trekking route to an awaiting ambulance. Currently undergoing treatment at Patkar Hospital in Badlapur, Dhalgade is recovering from the harrowing incident. Matheran police assistant inspector Shekhar Lavhe stated that the rescue operation was carried out despite the incident being reported under the Panvel taluka police station of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, owing to the geographical location.