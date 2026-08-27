Maharashtra: 22 Women Booked In Palghar Over Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt & Hurting Hindu Beliefs, Probe Underway |

A case has been registered at Mokhada Police Station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ajit Sable, who is looking into the matter, has asserted that the case was registered in connection with a complaint alleging that religious sentiments were hurt by remarks about Hinduism and Hindu deities.

According to API Sable, the complainant has alleged that the concerned persons made remarks about Hinduism and Hindu gods and deities and also engaged in the propagation and promotion of Christianity.

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22 women booked in Palghar

Following the registration of the case, Mokhada Police Station has booked nearly 22 women for allegedly attempting religious conversion and propagating Christianity in Palghar district while hurting the religious feelings of other believers.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Wakadpada region in Palghar on August 21. Speaking on the matter, API Sable said, “While 22 women have been named as accused in connection with the crime, two primary suspects have been identified as Satyavati Balkrishna Kunche (46), a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, and Kusum Shivram Kambdi, a local resident,” reported Times of India (TOI).

18-year-old lodges complaint

Further speaking on the matter, he added that the complaint was lodged by none other than an 18-year-old boy, who approached the police station after a group of women approached his house and offered him religious books and texts, including the ‘New Testament’, free, claiming that reading these books would cure illness and shield him from diseases.

However, when the boy refused to take the books, the women then urged him to stop worshipping Hindu gods and suggested that he join Christianity instead.

The boy then subsequently told local villagers about the women and, with the help of the villagers, they lodged a complaint against them. The case against the women was registered under Sections 299 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police investigation underway

Following the registration of the case, Police Sub-Inspector Pratik Pokale of Mokhada Police Station is conducting further investigation. However, so far, no arrests have been made in the case.