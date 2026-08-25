2 Students Die In 20 Days At Palghar Ashram School; Father Alleges School Failed To Inform Family Of 6-Year-Old’s Death | Representational Image

The father of a six-year-old student who died at Maharashtra’s Masvan tribal ashram school in Palghar has alleged that the family was not informed by the school administration about his son’s death and instead learnt about it from another student. The child is one of two students who have died at the residential school in the past 20 days.

The boy had been running a fever for two days. Although he attended school on Monday, his condition worsened suddenly and he began experiencing breathing difficulties. He died while being taken to a hospital.

"The school administration did not inform us of the death; we learned about the incident only after another student called us," the father alleged.

Meanwhile, 26 students displaying mild symptoms such as cough, cold or fever were kept under observation at the Maswan Primary Health Centre as a precaution. Officials said their condition remained stable.

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The deaths of two children within a short span have raised concerns over the health and safety arrangements at tribal residential schools run under the Tribal Development Department.

The incident comes weeks after three tribal girls died following a suspected venomous snakebite at a residential school in Gadchiroli district after reportedly sleeping on the floor.

Integrated Tribal Development Project officer Vishal Khatri visited both the Maswan school and the health centre, where he interacted with students undergoing treatment and their parents. During his inspection, he reportedly found serious shortcomings in drinking water facilities and other basic amenities and reprimanded the school management.

District Health Officer Dr Santosh Chaudhary was directed to ensure immediate medical examinations for all students and provide treatment to those found unwell.

"As per the advice of the district health officer, a fresh health check-up drive was conducted at the Maswan ashram school. Essential measures for campus sanitation and water purification are being carried out in the institution, and all necessary precautions will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents," Khatri told news agency PTI.

Following the child’s death, senior officials from the health and administration departments inspected the institution. The school currently accommodates 395 residential students among a total enrolment of 449, while a medical team carried out health screenings on the premises.

The latest incident has added to broader concerns surrounding deaths in Maharashtra’s ashram schools. Officials had said earlier this month that 584 students had died over the previous two years across state-run and government-aided residential facilities, amounting to an average of nearly one death a day.

The reported causes included snakebites, sickle cell disease, serious medical conditions, accidents and suicides, highlighting persistent concerns over healthcare, safety and basic infrastructure at these institutions.

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