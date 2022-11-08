e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 22 booked for shouting slogans, and stone pelting at Abdul Sattar's residence in Aurangabad

The state agriculture minister on Monday stoked a controversy with his alleged objectionable remarks against Sule, triggering protests by NCP workers in various cities.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
Aurangabad: An offence has been registered 22 persons for allegedly shouting slogans and pelting stones at Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar's residence to protest his alleged comment against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, police said on Tuesday.

An offence was registered against 22 protestors, 17 of whom have been identified, at Begumpura police station on Monday night, an official said.

The state agriculture minister on Monday stoked a controversy with his alleged objectionable remarks against Sule, triggering protests by NCP workers in various cities.

Stones were hurled at Sattar's residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai, while demonstrations were held against him in his hometown Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur and Pandharpur, officials said.

A case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

The NCP's district unit president Kailas Patil, party leaders Shaikh Kayyum, Nilesh Raut, Mayur Sonavane, Anurag Patil among others have been named in the offence, he added.

