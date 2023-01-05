Maharashtra: 20-yr-old youth accused of attacking girl for refusing to marry him arrested by police in Palghar

Maharashtra: 20-year-old youth accused of attacking girl for refusing to marry him arrested by police in Palghar | FPJ

Palghar: A youth who was insisting on marrying a girl and attacked her with sharp weapons was arrested by police on January 3 by Kasa police.

An 18-year girl, who was practising outdoors for recruitment was attacked by the 20-year-old youth on December 29. The accused hit the girl with the sharp weapon on her head, ear and hand. This youth was pressuring the girl to marry for the last 5 months.

After the incident the accused fled to the forest near Kasa which was some kilometres away. Kasa police laid a trap and arrested the accused on January 3 under section 307 of IPC (Attempt to Murder).