Palghar: Man stalks, attacks woman with sickle in Mokhada

A 45-year-old man allegedly stalked a woman and attacked her with a sickle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Mokhada taluka on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused, an official said.

The accused Tulshiram Narge, a resident of Jandyacha pada, allegedly entered the victim's house when her husband was away and made advances at her, he said.

When the woman protested, the accused attacked her with a sickle and left her severely wounded before fleeing the scene, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in a critically injured state, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the absconding accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:40 PM IST