Maharashtra: 2 Youths Killed After Two-Wheeler Collides With Dumper Truck In Nashik’s Yeola - VIDEO |

In a tragic accident reported from Maharashtra, two youths were killed after their two-wheeler collided with a dumper truck in the Fatteburuj Naka area of Yeola in Nashik district.

Two youths killed in Yeola crash

The shocking incident was reported on Sunday. Visuals of the accident have surfaced, showing a two-wheeler trapped underneath the truck. The purported visuals indicate that the collision was severe.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Two youths were killed after their two-wheeler collided with a dumper truck in the Fatteburuj Naka area of Yeola in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday.



The deceased were both residents of Sanjay Nagar in Kopargaon.



According to reports, the two were… pic.twitter.com/h0DHkUWr1a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2026

Passersby who witnessed the accident were seen gathering at the spot following the collision.

Victims identified after collision

According to reports, both deceased were residents of Sanjay Nagar in Kopargaon. They were travelling through the area when the dumper truck collided with their two-wheeler, further killing both of them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Asif Noor Mohammad Sheikh, 36, and Saif Rafiq Sheikh, 15, reported Pudhari.

The reports further stated that police reached the scene after being alerted, took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Further details, including what led to the collision, are awaited.

Six killed in separate Nanded accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, six people were killed and eight others critically injured after a Tata Magic passenger vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra’s Nanded district.

The accident took place on Thursday, September 10, at around 7 pm on the Nanded–Bhokar Highway near Sitakhandi.

According to preliminary information, the Tata Magic was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with a truck reportedly travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident left the passenger vehicle badly mangled and several occupants critically injured. Following the deadly accident local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and helped pull the injured out of the wreckage. They were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

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