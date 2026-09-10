Nanded Accident: 6 Killed,8 Injured After Tata Magic Collides With Truck On Highway | File Pic

Nanded, Sept 10: Six people were killed and eight others critically injured as Tata Magic passenger vehicle collided head-on with a truck, officials said.

Fatal collision on highway

The accident took place on Thursday evening at around 7 pm on Nanded–Bhokar Highway near Sitakhandi.

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According to preliminary information, the Tata Magic was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with the truck, which was reportedly coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was severe, leaving the passenger vehicle badly mangled and several occupants critically injured. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and helped pull the injured out of the wreckage. They were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

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Rescue operations underway

Six people died on the spot while eight others were injured in the crash, with some reportedly in critical condition. Authorities have expressed concern that the death toll could rise depending on the condition of the injured.

The collision also caused extensive damage to the truck. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and initiated rescue operations and an investigation.