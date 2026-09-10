FDA Suspends Licences Of 6 Mumbai Eateries Over Food Safety Violations | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences/registrations of six hotels and eateries in Mumbai after inspections on September 8 and 9 found serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms, including pest activity, poor sanitation, improper food storage and inadequate ventilation.

FDA suspends food licences

The establishments include Shri Gajanan Vadapav and Snacks Centre, Kanjurmarg; Samarth Sweets, Jogeshwari; Ekveera Zunka Bhakar Kendra and Manisha Sweets, Mulund; Nawab Seekh Corner; Hotel Ashwin; and Jai Maharashtra Masala Dosa Corner.

At Shri Gajanan Vadapav, officials found that food heating, cooling and refrigeration temperatures were not being regularly monitored. The kitchen lacked a door, increasing the risk of pest entry, while some food-contact equipment was made of unsuitable material.

Inspections reveal violations

Samarth Sweets, inspected following a complaint, had open drains and garbage near the entrance. Its production area lacked a proper workflow, raising the risk of cross-contamination. Personal belongings, clothes and bedding were also found in the production area.

At Ekveera Zunka Bhakar Kendra and Manisha Sweets, inspectors found congested and poorly ventilated production areas, inadequate pest-proofing and food preparation areas exposed to dust and insects.

Nawab Seekh Corner was found storing semolina containing ants and keeping raw meat uncovered. Raw, cooked and ready-to-eat food was not properly segregated, while refrigeration and storage areas were unhygienic.

Hotel Ashwin and Jai Maharashtra Masala Dosa Corner were also found violating food safety norms, including deficiencies in storage, temperature control, sanitation and pest control.

Guidelines for community food events

Meanwhile, the FDA has asked organisers of Mahaprasad, langars, bhandaras and other community food distribution programmes to submit prior intimation at least seven days before the event. The “Pre-Intimation Form” is available on the Food & Drug Grievance Portal.

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The FDA will conduct risk-based inspections and collect food samples based on the information received. Organisers have been directed to ensure hygiene, safe water, temperature control, proper storage and personal hygiene of food handlers.

Devotees can report food-quality complaints on 1800 222 365 or through the grievance portal. “Playing with the health of consumers will not be tolerated,” said FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

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