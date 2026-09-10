Panvel Civic Standing Committee Clears Security, Sewage & Monsoon Works | X - PanvelCorp

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee on Thursday approved a slew of proposals, including an 11-month extension for 73 security personnel, construction and operation of a 15 MLD sewage pumping house in Kamothe, hiring of water tankers and arrangements for monsoon water pumping.

Standing Committee clears proposals

The meeting was held at the PMC headquarters under the chairmanship of Standing Committee chairman Baban Mukadam. Additional commissioners Ganesh Shete and Maheshkumar Meghmale, deputy commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate and Swaroop Kharge, deputy secretary Akshay Kadam, committee members and civic officials were present.

The committee approved the proposal to extend by 11 months the contract of 73 security personnel engaged through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation for PMC establishments.

It also approved the lowest tender for construction of a new 15 MLD Sewage Pumping House (SPH) at Plot No. 3A, Sector 26, Kamothe, along with its operation, maintenance and repairs for five years. The tender was invited for the second time.

Water and civic works approved

Another proposal approved by the committee was for additional expenditure towards hiring drinking water tankers for three years across the PMC area.

The committee also cleared the proposal for concreting a road and constructing a drain in Prabhag Samiti B of Kalamboli, from Shri Ram Temple to Shri Apartment at Plot No. 05, Sector 01.

Decorative streetlight poles will also be installed and commissioned at various gardens in the areas covered by Prabhag Samitis A, B, C and D, following approval of the proposal.

Monsoon preparedness and CCTV plan

To strengthen the civic body’s preparedness for the monsoon, the committee approved the lowest tender for supplying pumps on a rental basis and operating them for two years to remove rainwater from various locations in Prabhag Samitis A, B, C and D. The tender had been invited for the second time.

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A special Standing Committee meeting was also held in view of Ganeshotsav, with the civic administration stressing the need for CCTV surveillance at Ganesh idol immersion sites.

The CCTV system is intended to monitor crowds and traffic and enhance the safety of citizens at immersion points, while enabling the civic administration and authorities to respond to and control incidents when required.

The committee approved a proposal covering installation of CCTV cameras at PMC offices, their maintenance and repairs along with manpower, as well as provision of CCTV equipment on a per-day rental basis. The system is expected to assist in monitoring immersion sites and other locations during the festival.

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