Maharashtra Gives Medical Aspirants 3 Months For Caste Validity Certificates, Extends CAP-2 Deadline | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has granted reserved-category medical aspirants three additional months to submit their Caste Validity Certificates (CVCs), prompting the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell to revise the MBBS and BDS merit list and extend the CAP Round 2 preference-filling deadline until 3 pm on September 11.

Extension for reserved-category candidates

The relaxation applies to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Vimukta Jati (VJ), Nomadic Tribes (NT), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories. The extension follows a government circular issued on September 4.

Under the earlier admission provisions, reserved-category candidates, excluding OBC and SEBC aspirants, who had failed to submit their CVC by the registration deadline were considered under the Open category. Some candidates were consequently unable to participate in the admission process as they did not meet the eligibility criteria applicable to Open-category candidates.

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Merit list to be revised

Following the government's decision, eligible candidates will now be considered under their respective reserved categories. However, the benefit will be available only to those who had submitted a receipt or proof of having applied for the CVC at the time of registration. They must produce the certificate within the stipulated period and fulfil all other eligibility requirements.

As a one-time measure, the CET Cell has also been permitted to revise the final merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions published on August 28. The revised list will be uploaded on the official website.

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CAP Round 2 deadline extended

Consequently, candidates can fill their CAP Round 2 preferences until 3 pm on September 11. Those who have already submitted their choices will be allowed to unlock and modify them after the revised merit list is declared, within the prescribed schedule.

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