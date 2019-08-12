Maharashtra: 2 killed, 40 injured after trailer collide with state transport bus in Pen

In a shocking incident, on Sunday two people were killed and 40 were injured after a trailer collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus at Gagode village in Pen.

According to the Hindustan Times, the bus was travelling to Pen from Khopoli. The Pen police's primary investigation suggests that the driver of the trailer had lost control and hit the bus, which was pushed off the road and crashed into nearby bushes. After the accident, the trailer’s driver then fled from the spot. The cops have registered a case of a fatal accident and are on the lookout for the accused driver.

Kirti Kamble, an officer from Pen police station told the leading daily, “The victims have been identified as Raghunath Balaram Mahatre, 68, and Dinesh Damodar Khedkar, 25, both residents of Pen village. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, after which they will be handed over to their relatives.” The 40 injured people are being treated for minor injuries at various hospitals in the village.