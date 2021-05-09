Maharashtra: 1,966 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 68 more deaths

With the addition of1,966 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 4,86,737, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 68 more people, taking the death toll in the district to 8,003, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.64 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 95,682 and the death toll at 1,715, another official said.