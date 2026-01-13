Mumbai Crime: RTI Activist Arrested For ₹5 Crore Extortion Attempt On Andhra MP; Threatened PA With Knife, Robbed ₹70,000 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case of extortion, an RTI activist was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly blackmailing a Member of Parliament (MP) from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district and demanding ₹5 crore. The accused had reportedly threatened the MP using information obtained through RTI applications and warned he would share it with central investigation agencies if the money was not paid.

When the MP began receiving threatening calls, he sent his Personal Assistant (PA) to meet the accused in the Medukur area to negotiate. However, during the meeting, the accused allegedly brandished a knife and robbed the PA of ₹70,000 in cash.

Following a complaint lodged by the MP’s office, the Medukur Police registered a case under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 308(5), 351(2), 127(2), and 3(5), pertaining to extortion, criminal intimidation, and robbery.

During the investigation, police discovered that the accused identified as Rushant Jaykumar Wadke, a self-proclaimed RTI activist had obtained certain information about the MP through RTI applications. He used this information to threaten and blackmail the MP repeatedly.

After the robbery incident, Medukur Police traced Wadke’s location to Mumbai. A police team from Andhra Pradesh arrived in the city and, with the assistance of VP Road Police, arrested Wadke from the area. Police confirmed that further investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify and trace other accomplices involved in the extortion and robbery plot.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/