Maharashtra: 17-year-old girl kidnapped in Palghar; 4 booked

Palghar: A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped by four unidentified persons, who later released her in Palghar, the police said Wednesday. All of the four accused have been booked by the district rural police on charges of kidnapping, which took place on Monday at Kasa town near Palghar, they said.

According to the police, the minor victim was on way to her classes when the four persons came in a car and abducted her. They took her to an isolated place and held captive for about four hours before releasing her, they said.

The girl took an autorickshaw and returned home after which a complaint was filed, the police said. The motive behind the kidnapping was still not known they added. No arrest has been made, the police added.