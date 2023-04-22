Maharashtra: 15 new e-buses set to run on Mumbai-Pune route from May 1

Fifteen brand new state-of-the-art electric air-conditioned buses have arrived in Pune and are expected to begin operating from May 1st on the occasion of Maharashtra day, running between Mumbai and Pune. These buses will replace the currently running Shivneri buses, according to sources.

150 state-of-the-art electric AC buses, of which 100 will be supplied by EveyTrans

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has signed a contract for nearly 150 state-of-the-art electric AC buses, of which 100 will be supplied by EveyTrans. These buses will be inducted into the fleet of the MSRTC over the next few months. Although the fifteen buses have arrived in Pune, they have not yet been officially handed over to the MSRTC.

According to an official, the buses will park at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation bus depot and will soon be handed over to the MSRTC. The E-Bus service will extend the range up to 350 km and provide long-distance travel that is efficient, zero-emission, quiet, and comfortable. The electric intercity coach bus can carry up to 43 people and is beautifully decorated, with comfortable push-back seats designed for long-distance travel. It features a modern infotainment system with amenities such as TV and WiFi. Each seat has a charger and USB chargers, and there is a luggage capacity of five cubic meters in the bus. The e-bus is powered by a Li-ion phosphate battery made in India by Olectra Greentech Limited.

TUV-certified EU-standard FDSS system

In terms of safety features, the EveyTrans electric bus has been designed to meet safety standards. Security systems include the TUV-certified EU-standard FDSS system, the Indian-standard ADAS system (Advanced Driver Assistance System), and the ITS system. Emergency alarms and emergency lights are also installed. The D-Froster installed in the bus also improves visibility for the driver when driving in fog.

The company roped in by MSRTC will complete all required procedures, including registration and permits from the RTO. EveyTrans operates e-buses in many states, including Karnataka, Surat, Silvassa, Goa, Dehradun, and more. The cost of the tickets is less than that of normal AC buses traveling the same route. According to sources, the fares of the Shivneri service operated by e-buses would be lower than the current fares. The e-buses will not need charging on the way, as they can cover a distance of 300 kilometers per one full charging.

With the arrival of these new state-of-the-art electric buses, passengers traveling between Mumbai and Pune can expect a more comfortable and eco-friendly journey, with lower fares than before.