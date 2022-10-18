e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall

Maharashtra: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall

As per the revenue department's report, 13 areas received above 65 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till Monday night. The highest rainfall of 113.75 mm was recorded in Ambad tehsil, followed by Sukhapuri circle in Jalna with 113.25 mm, the report stated.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall | Representative Image
Follow us on

Aurangabad: Heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Marathwada in the last two days, with Ambad tehsil in Jalna district recording the highest 113.75 mm rainfall, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 10 areas in four districts of Marathwada region received excess rainfall (above 65 mm) on Sunday and the showers continued on Monday in 13 areas of the region, the official said.

As per the revenue department's report, 13 areas of the Marathwada region received above 65 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till Monday night.

The highest rainfall of 113.75 mm was recorded in Ambad tehsil, followed by Sukhapuri circle in Jalna with 113.25 mm, the report stated.

Read Also
Heavy rains lash Pune; 81 mm rainfall in two hours in Shivaji Nagar area
article-image

The areas that received excess rainfall in Aurangabad include Kannad (67 mm), Chapaner (67 mm), Chikalthan (74 mm), Ambhai (89.50 mm), Banoti (107.25 mm), it said.

In Jalna, Kumbharzari (65.50 mm), Jalna Rural (65.25 mm), Ambad (113.75 mm), Sukhapuri (113.25 mm) and Ghansawangi (89.50 mm).

In Beed, Madalmohi (67.75 mm), Pachegaon (68.50 mm) and Chaklamba (66.50 mm) received excess rainfall, the report stated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BEST to run extra buses in Mumbai, Suburbs and Navi Mumbai on Diwali

BEST to run extra buses in Mumbai, Suburbs and Navi Mumbai on Diwali

Navi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition

Navi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition

Mumbai: HC says govt, police must uphold services of NGOs

Mumbai: HC says govt, police must uphold services of NGOs

Maharashtra: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall

Maharashtra: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares